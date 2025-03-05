ufotable Animates MLB Players' Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer Collab Short

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki showcased

Major League Baseball finally unveiled its collaboration with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise on Wednesday, in the form of an anime short by ufotable . The short depicts players such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga, and Seiya Suzuki in anime form, blending Demon Slayer breathing techniques with their baseball skills, all while Demon Slayer 's Urokodaki comments on the evolution of Japanese baseball.

The collaboration is also set to get some merch for fans, though we'll have to wait for more details on that later.

The Tokyo Series will take place at the Tokyo Dome from March 15 to March 19 and mark the beginning of the 2025 regular season after four exhibition games. MLB's Chicago Cubs, with Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki are set to face the Nippon Professional Baseball's Hanshin Tigers , and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, face NPB's Yomiuri Giants on March 15. The teams will then switch opponents on March 16 with the Dodgers playing against the Tigers and Cubs against the Giants. MLB's regular season actually opens with two games between the Dodgers and Cubs on March 18 and 19.

The Boston Red Sox baseball team is also set to hold its second One Piece Theme Day on May 3.