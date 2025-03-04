Demon Slayer Teases Collab with Major League Baseball's Tokyo Series

Will players be using the Baseball Breathing technique?

Image via x.com ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable © 2025 MLB Advanced Media, LP.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga /anime franchise and Major League Baseball teased a collaboration for MLB's Tokyo Series on March 3. The teaser indicates more info will come on March 6 at 7:00 a.m. (March 5 at 5:00 p.m. EST):

⚾️ MLB



⚔️DEMON SLAYER



Coming soon pic.twitter.com/yT4tpWuLc5 — MLB (@MLB) March 3, 2025

The Tokyo Series will take place at the Tokyo Dome from March 15 to March 19 and mark the beginning of the 2025 regular season after four exhibition games. MLB's Chicago Cubs are set to face the Nippon Professional Baseball's Hanshin Tigers , and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers face NPB's Yomiuri Giants on March 15. The teams will then switch opponents on March 16 with the Dodgers playing against the Tigers and Cubs against the Giants. MLB's regular season actually opens with two games between the Dodgers and Cubs on March 18 and 19.

Besides this potential collaboration, the Boston Red Sox baseball team is set to hold its second One Piece Theme Day on May 3. The attendees to the game will receive a Red Sox & One Piece jersey, a Red Sox x One Piece baseball hat, and enjoy “special One Piece entertainment and activation.”