Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Yoko Kawanami's Passing
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The anime world lost another prolific voice actor with the announcement of Yōko Kawanami's passing on March 27. She is best known for her roles as Coconna Vartia in Armored Trooper Votoms, Midori Norimaki (née Yamabuki) in Dr. Slump, Bulma's Mother in Dragon Ball, and Rumi Kishikawa in Marmalade Boy, Kamanami. Her work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now those creators and fans are paying their respects to the late Yoko Kamanami.
Aoni Productions
Kawanami's agency released a statement on its homepage.
弊社所属 川浪葉子 儀（67歳）
かねてより病気療養中のところ 薬石効なく腹膜播腫のため
去る令和7年3月18日に永眠いたしました
ここに生前賜りましたご厚誼を深謝し謹んでご通知申し上げます
なお 通夜及び告別式はご遺族のご意向により近親者のみにて執り行われました
ご通知が遅くなりましたこと ご諒恕のほどお願い申し上げます
株式会社青二プロダクション
Rite for Yōko Kawanami (67 years old), a member of our agency
While undergoing medical treatment, she passed away on March 18, 2025 due to peritoneal metastasis, for which no medication was effective.
We would like to inform you of this with deep gratitude for the kindness shown to her during her lifetime.
Furthermore, the wake and funeral were held only in the presence of close relatives, in accordance with the wishes of her family.
We ask for your understanding and apologies for the late notice.
Aoni Production Co., Ltd.
Eiko Yamada
葉子ちゃん……早すぎます……— 山田栄子 (@eiko751) March 27, 2025
南の海が似合っていた葉子ちゃん
逢いたかった……
……合掌………… https://t.co/TMPjzHekxg
Yoko-chan… it's too soon…
I wanted to meet you, Yoko-chan, who looked good in the southern seas…
……Join hands in prayer………
Jun-ichi Kanemaru
とても寂しいです。— 金丸淳一🌞VoiceActor&Vocalist Jun-ichi KANEMARU (@junichisonic) March 27, 2025
ついでにとんちんかん、ママレードボーイなど、これまでいくつかの作品でご一緒させて頂きました。葉子さんのご友人や声優仲間たちと一緒にヨットクルーズで夏の神奈川の海を堪能できたこと、忘れられません。
川浪葉子さま
ありがとうございました。rip
I am deeply saddened.
We have worked together on several productions, including Tsuide ni Tonchinkan and Marmalade Boy. I will never forget the time I enjoyed the summer sea of Kanagawa on a yacht cruise with Yoko's friends and fellow voice actors.
Thank you, Yōko Kawanami. RIP
Mayumi Oda (animator)
声優・川浪葉子さんがお亡くなりになりました。— 織田真由美 (@oda4131) March 27, 2025
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
アラレちゃん、がんばれゴンべ、ゴットマーズ、愛してナイト、忍者ハットリくんetc関わらせて頂きました。
ほぼ同世代なので同じ時を生きていたんですね。
お疲れ様でした。ありがとうございました。#川浪葉子 pic.twitter.com/wtGuIxa5NQ
Voice actress Yōko Kawanami has passed away.
I sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace.
I have been involved in Arale-chan, Ganbare Gonbe, God Mars, Ai Shite Knight, Ninja Hattori-kun, and so on.
We are almost the same generation, so we lived in the same era.
Thank you for your hard work. Thank you very much.
Megumi Ogata
数々のハラスメントを漸く口に出せるようになった頃、当時優しくして下さっていた川浪さんに思い切って告白し、目の覚めるような熱い喝を頂いたことがありました。女優としての心構え。おかげで覚悟が座った。— 緒方恵美 (@Megumi_Ogata) March 27, 2025
艶っぽく優しく、温かく強い方。
川浪葉子さん。どうかゆっくりおやすみください。 https://t.co/HfmV6ZCfrH
When I finally got to the point where I could speak up about the various instances of harassment, I took the plunge and confessed to Kawanami-san, who had been so kind to me at the time, and received a heartfelt wake-up call. It was the resolve of an actress. Thanks to that, I was able to prepare myself.
She was someone who was sexy and gentle, warm, and strong.
Yōko Kawanami-san, please rest in peace.
Mika Kanai
川浪葉子さん、いつも素敵で優しくていただきました。— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) March 27, 2025
ヤダモンではママでした。
優しいママでした。
寂しいです。
ずっと大好きです。
また会う日まで。
心よりご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/5ViQp8aIvT
Yōko Kawanami-san, you were always been wonderful and kind.
You were my mother in Yadamon.
You were a kind mother.
I am sad.
I've always loved you.
Until we meet again.
I sincerely pray for your soul.
Mike Matsuda
ああ…僕にとってはやはりココナでありリタでした。あのハスッパさを演じさせたら代えられるものない素敵な声だったと思います。— 松田未来 「夜光雲のサリッサ」第13巻発売中！ (@macchiMC72) March 27, 2025
R.I.P. https://t.co/a2Hx9SQaG8 pic.twitter.com/hIQ6SXNxaR
Ah… for me it was Coconna and Rita. I think her voice was irreplaceable and wonderful when it came to portraying those spunky characters.
R.I.P.
Naoko Matsui
とことん優しくて包容力のある、心の温かい先輩です。唯一無二の柔らかくて色っぽい声が今、私の耳にハッキリと聴こえてきます。『ミスター味っ子』の飲み会や、ヨットもご一緒しましたね。満面の素敵な笑顔か浮かびます。— 松井菜桜子❄️ハイクアップします！ (@42kg) March 27, 2025
川浪葉子さん、ありがとうございました。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/dCXlrppyfk
She was a very kind and generous senpai with a warm heart. I can still hear her unique, soft, and sexy voice. We went to Mister Ajikko drinking parties and even went on a yacht together. I can picture her bright, beautiful smile.
Thank you, Yōko Kawanami-san. May your soul rest in peace.
Ryōtarō Okiayu
『ママレードボーイ』の時、遊と美希の両親Sでお世話になった川浪葉子さんが旅立たれました。— 置鮎龍太郎 スペシャルグッズ2025引き続き販売中 (@chikichikiko) March 27, 2025
お疲れ様でした。m(_ _)m
ゆっくり休んでくださいね。
https://t.co/WuBexXC34B
Yōko Kawanami-san, who was both Yu and Miki's parent during Marmalade Boy, has passed away.
Thank you for your hard work. m(_ _)m
Please rest in peace.
Takashi Hatono (former animator)
川浪葉子さんが永眠されたそうです。— 鳩野高嗣 (@t_8100_14) March 27, 2025
一緒にお仕事をしたかった役者さんのお一人です。
いろんなキャラクターに命と魅力を与えて頂きありがとうございました。
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。#川浪葉子#葉っぱアート pic.twitter.com/nsYV3vzAbK
It has been reported that Yōko Kawanami-san has passed away.
She was one of the actors I wanted to work with.
Thank you for bringing so much life and charm to so many characters.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
2021年の年賀状に使ったココナのイラストです。— 鳩野高嗣 (@t_8100_14) March 27, 2025
川浪葉子さんの天国での安寧をお祈りいたします。#川浪葉子 #装甲騎兵ボトムズ #ココナ pic.twitter.com/65dsz2QVT6
This is an illustration of Coconna used on my 2021 New Year's greeting.
I pray Yōko Kawanami-san rests in peace in heaven.
Televi-Kun
声優の川浪葉子さんが3月18日に67歳で逝去されたそうです#太陽の牙ダグラム のリタ #六神合体ゴッドマーズ のミカ #夢戦士ウイングマン のアオイ #装甲騎兵ボトムズ のココナ #ミスター味っ子 のみつ子など、多くのTVアニメや海外作品吹替で活躍しました— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) March 27, 2025
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#川浪葉子 さん pic.twitter.com/yfK8ajplsR
Voice actress Yōko Kawanami-san passed away on March 18 at the age of 67.
She has worked on many TV anime and overseas dubbing projects, including Rita from Fang of the Sun Dougram, Mika from God Mars, Aoi from Yume Senshi Wingman, Coconna from Armored Trooper Votoms, and Mitsuko from Mister Ajikko.
We would like to express our deepest condolences.
TMS Entertainmemt
去る3月18日、声優の川浪葉子さんがお亡くなりになりました。— トムス・エンタテインメント【公式/アニメ制作60周年】 (@TMSent_jp) March 27, 2025
トムス作品では『六神合体ゴッドマーズ』の日向ミカを始め、『ルパン三世 PART2』『鉄人28号』等、多くの作品にご出演いただきました。
深く感謝するとともに、心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/3BkkAcoYqx
On March 18, voice actress Yōko Kawanami-san passed away.
She has appeared in many TMS productions, including Hinata Mika in God Mars, Lupin the Third Part 2, and Tetsujin 28.
We are deeply grateful and offer our heartfelt condolences.
Toshio Furukawa
■NYに向かう機内で何気なくWi-Fiを繋いだら、所属事務所から川浪葉子さんの訃報が……戦友のような仕事仲間のご逝去は……こたえる。……初めてお会いしたのは《シティコネクション》のCMだったろうか。普通に喋る声が艶やかだったなあ………謹んで哀悼の意を表します。 pic.twitter.com/wPBPKh0WRq— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) March 27, 2025
■ When I connected to Wi-Fi on the plane to NY, I received news of Yōko Kawanami-san's death from our agency… The passing of a work colleague who was like a comrade in arms…is heartbreaking. I think the first time I met her was in the City Connection commercial. Her voice was so beautiful when she spoke normally… I would like to express my deepest condolences.
Tsukasa Kotobuki
川浪葉子さんというと個人的にはアオイさんやリタ、ココナの印象が強いのだけど、ロランもそうだったのをドアンの時に知った。御冥福をお祈り致します。>RP— ことぶきつかさ (@t_kotobuki) March 27, 2025
Personally, I think of Yōko Kawanami as Aoi, Rita, and Coconna, but I learned she was also Roland while watching [Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island]. May she rest in peace. >RP
Yū Mizushima
川浪さん、早すぎるよ。— 水島裕 (@goofyalice2013) March 27, 2025
ずいぶんと会えなかったけど、マーズでご一緒した思い出は、全く霞んでいません。
チャーミングで明るいミカは、皆さんの記憶にも、ずっと残る事でしょう。
ご一緒出来て嬉しかったです。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/EabYchaijW
Kawanami-san, it's too soon.
Although we haven't been able to see each other for a while, my memories of our time together on Mars have not faded at all.
The charming and cheerful Mika will surely remain in everyone's memories forever.
I was glad to work with you.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
While we will never hear Yuko Kawanami again, her voice will always be in the anime she graced.
Did we miss any eulogies to Yuko Kawanami? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.