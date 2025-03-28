Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Yoko Kawanami's Passing

Creators, artists, & fans came together for their farewells

The anime world lost another prolific voice actor with the announcement of Yōko Kawanami 's passing on March 27. She is best known for her roles as Coconna Vartia in Armored Trooper Votoms , Midori Norimaki (née Yamabuki) in Dr. Slump , Bulma's Mother in Dragon Ball , and Rumi Kishikawa in Marmalade Boy , Kamanami. Her work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now those creators and fans are paying their respects to the late Yoko Kamanami.

Kawanami's agency released a statement on its homepage.

弊社所属 川浪葉子 儀（67歳）

かねてより病気療養中のところ 薬石効なく腹膜播腫のため

去る令和7年3月18日に永眠いたしました



ここに生前賜りましたご厚誼を深謝し謹んでご通知申し上げます

なお 通夜及び告別式はご遺族のご意向により近親者のみにて執り行われました



ご通知が遅くなりましたこと ご諒恕のほどお願い申し上げます



株式会社青二プロダクション

Rite for Yōko Kawanami (67 years old), a member of our agency

While undergoing medical treatment, she passed away on March 18, 2025 due to peritoneal metastasis, for which no medication was effective.



We would like to inform you of this with deep gratitude for the kindness shown to her during her lifetime.

Furthermore, the wake and funeral were held only in the presence of close relatives, in accordance with the wishes of her family.



We ask for your understanding and apologies for the late notice.



Aoni Production Co., Ltd.

Yoko-chan… it's too soon…

I wanted to meet you, Yoko-chan, who looked good in the southern seas…



……Join hands in prayer………

とても寂しいです。

ついでにとんちんかん、ママレードボーイなど、これまでいくつかの作品でご一緒させて頂きました。葉子さんのご友人や声優仲間たちと一緒にヨットクルーズで夏の神奈川の海を堪能できたこと、忘れられません。



川浪葉子さま

ありがとうございました。rip — 金丸淳一🌞VoiceActor&Vocalist Jun-ichi KANEMARU (@junichisonic) March 27, 2025

I am deeply saddened.

We have worked together on several productions, including Tsuide ni Tonchinkan and Marmalade Boy . I will never forget the time I enjoyed the summer sea of Kanagawa on a yacht cruise with Yoko's friends and fellow voice actors.



Thank you, Yōko Kawanami . RIP

Voice actress Yōko Kawanami has passed away.

I sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace.

I have been involved in Arale-chan, Ganbare Gonbe , God Mars , Ai Shite Knight , Ninja Hattori-kun , and so on.

We are almost the same generation, so we lived in the same era.

Thank you for your hard work. Thank you very much.

When I finally got to the point where I could speak up about the various instances of harassment, I took the plunge and confessed to Kawanami-san, who had been so kind to me at the time, and received a heartfelt wake-up call. It was the resolve of an actress. Thanks to that, I was able to prepare myself.



She was someone who was sexy and gentle, warm, and strong.

Yōko Kawanami -san, please rest in peace.

Yōko Kawanami -san, you were always been wonderful and kind.

You were my mother in Yadamon .

You were a kind mother.

I am sad.

I've always loved you.

Until we meet again.

I sincerely pray for your soul.

Mike Matsuda

Ah… for me it was Coconna and Rita. I think her voice was irreplaceable and wonderful when it came to portraying those spunky characters.

R.I.P.

She was a very kind and generous senpai with a warm heart. I can still hear her unique, soft, and sexy voice. We went to Mister Ajikko drinking parties and even went on a yacht together. I can picture her bright, beautiful smile.



Thank you, Yōko Kawanami -san. May your soul rest in peace.

Yōko Kawanami -san, who was both Yu and Miki's parent during Marmalade Boy , has passed away.

Thank you for your hard work. m(_ _)m

Please rest in peace.

Takashi Hatono (former animator)

It has been reported that Yōko Kawanami -san has passed away.

She was one of the actors I wanted to work with.

Thank you for bringing so much life and charm to so many characters.

I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

This is an illustration of Coconna used on my 2021 New Year's greeting.

I pray Yōko Kawanami -san rests in peace in heaven.

Voice actress Yōko Kawanami -san passed away on March 18 at the age of 67.



She has worked on many TV anime and overseas dubbing projects, including Rita from Fang of the Sun Dougram , Mika from God Mars , Aoi from Yume Senshi Wingman , Coconna from Armored Trooper Votoms , and Mitsuko from Mister Ajikko .



We would like to express our deepest condolences.

TMS Entertainmemt

On March 18, voice actress Yōko Kawanami -san passed away.

She has appeared in many TMS productions, including Hinata Mika in God Mars , Lupin the Third Part 2, and Tetsujin 28 .



We are deeply grateful and offer our heartfelt condolences.

■ When I connected to Wi-Fi on the plane to NY, I received news of Yōko Kawanami -san's death from our agency… The passing of a work colleague who was like a comrade in arms…is heartbreaking. I think the first time I met her was in the City Connection commercial. Her voice was so beautiful when she spoke normally… I would like to express my deepest condolences.

Personally, I think of Yōko Kawanami as Aoi, Rita, and Coconna, but I learned she was also Roland while watching [ Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ]. May she rest in peace. >RP

Kawanami-san, it's too soon.



Although we haven't been able to see each other for a while, my memories of our time together on Mars have not faded at all.



The charming and cheerful Mika will surely remain in everyone's memories forever.



I was glad to work with you.



I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

While we will never hear Yuko Kawanami again, her voice will always be in the anime she graced.

