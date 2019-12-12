Crunchyroll Adds NG Knight Lamune & 40 EX/DX OVAs to Catalog

Both anime begin streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is adding the NG Knight Lamune & 40 EX and NG Knight Lamune & 40 DX original video anime ( OVA ) to its catalog in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The three-episode NG Knight Lamune & 40 EX OVA debuted in Japan in 1991. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Lamune has returned to Earth with no memory of his adventures on Hara-Hara world and Doki-Doki space. The remains of Gobuhriki find their way to Earth, and awaken the spirit of Don Harumage. While Cocoa builds a fighting vehicle with stuff she finds around Tokyo, Milk and Leska set off to find Lamune and Da Cider to save the day before the new Gobuhriki is revived and destroys the Earth.

The three-episode NG Knight Lamune & 40 DX OVA premiered in Japan in 1993. Crunchyroll describes the anime.

Lamune and Da Cider head off to Puff-Puff Palace to rescue two beautiful barely clothed maidens, Gold Mountain and Silver Mountain- the Mountain Duo. This of course infuriates Milk and Leska, who with a rather confused and unwilling Cocoa "transform" into "Seinaru Milky", "Seinaru Cacao", and "Seinaru Lemon". The three then head after their would-be boyfriends to extract their revenge.

Crunchyroll began streaming the NG Knight Lamune & 40 anime from Discotek in June, the VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fire anime in September, and the VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fresh OVA on December 2.

Source: Crunchyroll