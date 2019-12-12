Psycho-Pass 3 Anime Gets Film Next Spring

The eighth and final episode of Psycho-Pass 3 , the third television anime season in the Psycho-Pass franchise , revealed early Friday morning that the anime will have a film titled Psycho-Pass 3 : First Inspector . The film will open in theaters in Japan next spring, and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside Japan.

The anime premiered on October 24, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long run times. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct the series at Production I.G , and manga creator Akira Amano returned as the original character designer.

The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Funimation released all three anime on home video.

The franchise also includes the newly released three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan on January 25. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian , opened in Japan on February 15. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan on March 8.

