Seven Seas Entertainment Licenses Made in Abyss Anthology Book

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it will release the Made in Abyss Anthology ( Made in Abyss Kōshiki Anthology Doshigataki Tankutsuka-tachi ) book in print and digitally in North America on September 29.

The company describes the volume:

In an era when the world has been scoured for secrets, one place remains unexplored–a massive cave system known as the Abyss, filled with monstrous creatures and lost relics. When a young orphan named Riko comes upon a mysterious robot boy named Reg with possible ties to the Abyss, the two team up to explore the terrifying depths together. This intense manga has spawned a critically acclaimed anime and several movies in theaters, both in Japan and America. Now fans can enjoy this official anthology of short manga by different creators, each with their own take on this fascinating world and its characters!

The anthology shipped in Japan in July 2017, and it features 15 short stories by various creators.

Seven Seas Entertainment is also releasing the original manga in English. Akihito Tsukushi launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma website in 2012. Takeshobo published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on May 30.

The 13-episode television anime series based on Tsukushi's original manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan on January 4, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), on January 18. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles on March 15, before it opened in theaters on March 20 and 25. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois on May 17, before it opened in theaters in the United States on May 27.

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul ( Gekijōban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei ), the new anime film in the franchise, will open in Japan on January 17.

