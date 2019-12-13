Seven Seas Reveals 1 New Light Novel License, 5 New Manga Licenses Including 2 Magus' Bride Spinoff Series

Who Says Warriors Can't be Babes?, The Gym Teacher and School Nurse are Dating! manga included in new licenses

Seven Seas Entertainment announced five manga licenses and one light novel series license on Friday, in addition to the previously reported license of the Made in Abyss Anthology manga.

The new licenses include:

Title: The Ancient Magus Bride - Psalm 75: Lightning Jack and the Fairy Incident ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome Shihen.75: Inazuma Jack to Yōsei Jiken ) manga

Authors: Kore Yamazaki (supervisor), Yū Godai (original work), and Mako Oikawa (manga)

Summary: In Lightning Jack and the Fairy Incident , fae detective Jack the Flash and her half-wolf partner Larry have their work cut out for them when they're up against supernatural happenings in America! Don't miss this thrilling manga with the characters made popular in the light novel The Ancient Magus Bride : The Golden Yarn .

Seven Seas will release the first volume digitally and in print on September 29, 2020.



Title: The Ancient Magus Bride - Psalm 108: Magician Blue ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome Shihen.108: Majutsushi no Ao ) manga

Authors: Kore Yamazaki (supervisor), Makoto Sanda (original work), and Isuo Tsukumo (manga)

Summary: In Magician Blue , an orphaned boy named Blue is taken under the wing of the magus Gisele to explore the artistry of magic in Paris. For readers interested in a gender-swapped take on the original premise of The Ancient Magus Bride , this beautifully illustrated manga is full of all-new wonder.

Seven Seas will release the first volume digitally and in print on October 20, 2020.



Title: Who Says Warriors Can't be Babes? ( Onna Senshitte Motenain Desu! ) manga

Author: Taijiro

Summary: Inspired both by a call to justice and a totally massive crush on the Hero, one woman trained until she became the strongest fighter alive! Unfortunately, she might have gone a little too far...because she's so strong that no matter how hard she tries, the Hero sees her as a juggernaut instead of a sexy love interest. Will the dark lord be slain? Maybe. Will two heroes fall in love? Only time will tell!

Seven Seas will release the first volume digitally and in print on July 21, 2020.



Title: The Gym Teacher and School Nurse are Dating! ( Hayama-sensei to Terano-sensei wa Tsukiatteiru ) manga

Author: Pikachi Oui

Summary: Hayama-sensei and Terano-sensei are two women who work at the same school...and just started going out. They're a little shy about their budding relationship, but their co-workers--and even their students--are rooting for them as they bumble their way through love!

Seven Seas will release the first volume digitally and in print on September 22, 2020.



Title: Kingdom of Z ( Kingdom of the Z ) manga

Authors: Saizo Harawata (original work) and Ron Watanuki (illustrator)

Summary: Five days after a sudden and devastating zombie attack, Masaru is barely managing to survive by hiding out at his high school. Suddenly, he is rescued by two beautiful high school girls: Sekigahara Miki and Nagiri Karin. But what are their real motives...?

Seven Seas will release the first volume digitally and in print on July 14, 2020.



Title: Buck Naked in Another World ( Isekai ni Tensei Shitara Zenra ni Sareta ) novels

Authors: Madoka Kotani (author) and Mochiusa (illustrator)

Summary: When an ordinary Japanese man is catapulted headfirst into a fantasy world, he's especially disappointed that he was sent stark naked! Adapting to life in a land of monsters and magic is hard enough without having to do it in your birthday suit, but Yoshida Shuta is going to grin and bear it—or bare it—as best he can.

Seven Seas will release the first volume in print on July 21, 2020, and digitally at an earlier date.



Sources: Press releases