One Piece: World Seeker Game's Law DLC Video Reveals December 20 Launch

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Thursday a trailer for the third DLC episode for the One Piece World Seeker game. The DLC will focus on Law and launch on Friday. The DLC will also introduce the new character Roule and include a Karoo mount that Luffy can ride on Prison Island.

The first DLC episode focusing on Zoro released on July 12. The second DLC featuring Sabo debuted on September 20.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 15 in the West and on March 14 in Japan after a delay.

The game takes place on "Prison Island" ("Jail Island"), which is located in the New World. The game's staff includes One Piece anime producer Hiroki Koyama from Toei Animation , One Piece media supervisor Suguru Sugita from Shueisha , One Piece game supervisor Yuji Suzuki from Shueisha , and One Piece game producer Kōji Nakajima from Bandai Namco Entertainment .

The game commemorates the 20th anniversary of Eiichiro Oda 's original One Piece manga, which launched in 1997.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.