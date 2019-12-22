Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Game Adds Final Fantasy XV's Ardyn

New appearances for Sephiroth, Rinoa also revealed

Square Enix began streaming a video on Sunday that reveals that Ardyn Izunia from Final Fantasy XV will join the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT PlayStation 4 and PC game on January 9. The character will debut in the arcade version of the game on December 24.

A fourth anniversary event for the arcade game revealed the new character on Sunday. The event also revealed new appearance sets for Sephiroth and Rinoa. Both will also be available in the game on January 9.

The game is additionally adding more battle music for the fourth anniversary.

The PlayStation 4 game shipped in Japan and the West in January 2018. The game previously added DLC characters such as Vayne from Final Fantasy XII , Locke from Final Fantasy VI , Rinoa Heartilly from Final Fantasy VIII , Kam'lanaut from Final Fantasy XI , Yuna from Final Fantasy X , Snow from Final Fantasy XIII , Zenos from Final Fantasy XIV , Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII , and Gabranth from Final Fantasy XII .

The free version of the game launched in Japan in November 2018. The free version does not have a story mode, but includes a tutorial and online battle features. The version has four playable characters to choose from that change each week. The free version launched in the West on March 12.

The Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game launched in Japanese arcades in November 2015. The game features a 3 vs. 3 battle system, and also includes a summons gauge that players can use to summon Ifrit and other popular Final Fantasy summons when the gauge is full. KOEI Tecmo Games' Team Ninja ( Dead or Alive series) developed both the arcade game and the PS4 version.