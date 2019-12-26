Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou. Novels Get Anime

Romantic comedy centers on salaryman, high school girl living together

The official website for Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint revealed on Thursday that author Shimesaba and illustrator booota 's Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou. (I Shave My Beard. Then I Pick Up a High School Girl.) light novels are getting an anime adaptation.

The novels' romantic comedy story begins when 26-year-old Yoshida, an employee at a major IT company, meets a high school girl on his way home after drinking. Yoshida's crush had decisively rejected him after he pined for her for five years, and he had decided to drink his sorrow. Sayu, the runaway high school girl he meets, says they could sleep together if he lets her stay with him. Yoshida chides the girl for the suggestion but eventually lets her stay with him.

Shimesaba began serializing the novels on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko released the first compiled book volume with booota 's illustrations in February 2018, and the third volume shipped this past February. The novels have a total of more than 400,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

Imaru Adachi launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018. Kadokawa published the second compiled book volume on October 26.

booota has provided illustrations for novels including Seven Senses of the Re'Union , penguin highway , and The Dark Maidens . The Seven Senses of the Re'Union novels inspired a television anime adaptation in July 2018, and the penguin highway novel also inspired an anime film that same month. The Dark Maidens received manga and live-action film adaptations in February 2017. In addition, booota provided the character designs for the HIMOTE HOUSE: A share house of super psychic girls television anime series, which premiered in October 2018.

Sources: Sneaker Bunko, Comic Natalie