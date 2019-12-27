Aniplex Launches Novel Game Brand with 1st 2 Works Slated for 2020 with English Release

Aniplex announced on Thursday that it is launching a "novel game" brand called Aniplex .exe.

The brand's first work is the all-ages game ATRI: My Dear Moments , which the company plans to release for Windows in English, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese. The game will feature a scenario and planning by Asuta Konno ( Frontwing ). Frontwing and Makura are developing the game. Yusano is the original character designer, and Fuminori Matsumoto is composing the music. Hikaru Akao stars in the game as Atri.

The brand's second work is the all-ages game Adabana Itan ( Adabana Odd Tales ). Aniplex .exe will release the game in Japanese, English, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese. Liar-soft is developing the game. Nozomu Umihara is in charge of planning and the scenario, Ryūgo Ōishi is the character designer, and Momoko Sapporo and Shinichirō Matsumoto are composing the music. The game stars Wataru Katō as Kurofude, and Saki Minami as Shrohime.

Both games are slated for release in 2020.