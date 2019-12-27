Digital Manga Cancels Release of 7 Bonus Osamu Tezuka Manga Originally Announced with Wonder 3 Kickstarter

Company to still publish Wonder 3 manga itself

Digital Manga Inc. announced on Friday that it is cancelling publication of the planned seven bonus manga that it originally announced it would publish alongside the release of Osamu Tezuka 's Wonder 3 manga. The bonus manga include The Thief Inoue Akikazu , Yakeppachi's Maria (omnibus), Dust 8 (omnibus), The Euphrates Tree , Say Hello to Bookila! (omnibus), Metamorphose , and Ambassador Magma (omnibus).

Digital Manga Inc. did state however that it will still publish the Wonder 3 manga in an omnibus format. The company stated it is ready to continue with producing the physical version of the manga, and plan to ship it out by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Digital Manga Inc. stated that its president Hikaru Sasahara met with Tezuka Productions in November, and Tezuka Productions allowed the company to continue with Wonder 3 but denied production for the other seven manga.

The company will process refunds for those who backed the campaign for the additional seven manga releases, but will still charge for Wonder 3 plus shipping.

Digital Manga Inc. launched the Kickstarter campaign for Wonder 3 in March 2017, and the campaign ended in April 2017 after raising US$82,137.

Wonder Three ( The Amazing Three ) ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1965 to 1966. The series inspired the first original television anime created by Tezuka's Mushi Production studio and the first Japanese made-for-television animated program to use a specific animation illustrator for each specific character. The black-and-white series ran for 52 episodes from 1965-1966 and was later broadcast in the United States in 1967.

Source: Kickstarter via TheOASG