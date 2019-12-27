Gunslinger Stratos Game Gets Console, PC Release

Gunslinger Stratos game producer Nobuki Kadoi revealed on Square Enix 's official website for the series on Friday that a Gunslinger Stratos game is in development for a console and PC release. Kadoi also announced that he will leave Square Enix at the end of the month. Makoto Ono will take over as producer, and he will lead development of the new game. Square Enix is planning an official announcement for the game for shortly after the New Year holiday.

The Gunslinger Stratos 3 game debuted in arcades in Japan in May 2016.

Square Enix launched the original Gunslinger Stratos game in 2012, and launched the Gunslinger Stratos 2 sequel in February 2014. A PC adaptation titled Gunslinger Stratos Reloaded launched in 2016. Gunslinger Stratos 2 ran location tests in three places in the United States.

The game series inspired a 12-episode television anime titled Gunslinger Stratos: The Animation . The anime premiered in April 2015, and Aniplex of America streamed the series as it aired in Japan.