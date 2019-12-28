Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore Light Novel Has Anime in the Works

The [email protected] by Hifumi Shobō booth at this week's Comic Market 97 passed out a pamphlet that announced that an anime adaptation is in the works for Kennoji 's Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore (The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist: A Drugstore Built on an Alternate World) light novel series.

The "heartwarming fantasy" follows an ordinary, former working stiff who ends up enjoying a relaxing life in a rural town on an alternate world. Frustrated with his dead-end job and life, Reiji suddenly realized one day that he was transported to an alternate world. The skill he picks up there is the skill of making medicine. He is disappointed not to have a combat skill, but the potions he makes become popular overnight, and he opens a drugstore with the money he accumulated. And so, Reiji enjoys a slow life made possible with his skill, catering to clients who come to his store.

Kennoji began posting the story originally on the Shōsetsu ni Narō webite in 2016, and Hifumi Shobō's Brave Book imprint published the third print volume with illustrations by Matsuuni in April 2018. Eri Haruno is serializing a manga adaptation on the Web Comic Gamma Plus service.

