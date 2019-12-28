Yuki Fumino Ends I Hear the Sunspot: Limit Manga

Sequel series launched in October 2016

The 69th issue of Printemps Publishing 's Canna magazine published the final chapter on Saturday of Yuki Fumino 's I Hear the Sunspot: Limit manga. The manga's third volume will ship in Japan in spring 2020.

The series is a sequel to Fumino's earlier I Hear the Sunspot and I Hear the Sunspot: Theory of Happiness manga about college student Kohei, who has hearing loss, and his relationship with the cheerful Taichi. In the I Hear the Sunspot: Limit manga, Kohei continues as a student while Taichi enters the working world.

Fumino launched I Hear the Sunspot: Limit in Printemps Publishing 's boys-love anthology Canna in October 2016.

One Peace Books began publishing I Hear the Sunspot: Limit in English in November 2018. One Peace Books also published the previous two one-volume manga in North America.

Fumino serialized I Hear the Sunspot in Canna from December 2013 to August 2014, and Theory of Happiness from April 2015 to February 2016.

The first manga inspired a live-action film in 2017.

