Kazuki Funatsu Launches New Sundome!! Milky Way Another End Manga

Sundome!! Milky Way series' alternate ending manga launches on February 26

The official website for Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed that Kazuki Funatsu ( Yokai Girls ) will launch a new manga in his Sundome!! Milky Way alien comedy manga series titled Sundome!! Milky Way Another End in the magazine's March issue on February 26. The manga will serve as an official alternate ending to the series, and it will feature on the issue's front cover.

The Sundome!! Milky Way manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June 2016, and it ended on November 20. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 18.

The original manga's story is about an alien who comes from a star that is suffering from a declining birthrate. In order to have a child, she comes to Earth to be impregnated by an earthling. However, when she gets embarrassed, she reverts to her alien form.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and it ended in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and released the eighth volume on August 6.