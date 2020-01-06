Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Anime Reveals July Premiere, Visual

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga announced on December 25 that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX in July. The website also revealed a visual for the anime last month.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Upon winning a fighting tournament and being crowned the world's strongest warrior, Peter Grill discovers a downside to his newfound fame. Women of all species, from ogres to elves, are scrambling over each other for his seed to ensure they have the strongest babies possible. Poor Peter just wants to settle down with his lovey dovey fiancée, but he'll have to outmatch, outwit, and outrun a harem of very determined monster girls to do so!

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action in July 2017. Futabasha will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 10. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the first volume of the manga on June 16.

