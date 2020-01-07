Platinum Games Partners With Tencent for Self-Publishing, Global Expansion

Japanese developer remains independent after investment from Chinese company

Platinum Games announced on Tuesday that it has received an investment with capital tie-up from the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Limited. The announcement noted that Platinum Games will retain its independence, and its corporate structure will remain the same.

The investment will allow Platinum Games to strengthen its business foundation and self-publish titles. Platinum Games is also aiming for more global project expansion and to produce high-quality games that can represent the company.

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba had revealed in May 2017 that the company was planning to publish its own titles, in addition to its existing planning and development operations.

Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , and Nier: Automata .

Square Enix and Tencent also announced in August 2018 that they had agreed to form a strategic partnership. The Japanese game developer entered a basic agreement with Tencent 's holding company Tencent Holdings Limited. The companies are establishing joint ventures, jointly developing AAA titles based on new IP, and licensing existing IP to expand content services both in the Chinese market and globally.

Sources: Platinum Games (link 2), 4Gamer (YamaChan) via Siliconera