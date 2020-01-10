Staring at your back Gay Romance Manga Gets English Release

Akata debuts series digitally in English, French on January 16

French publisher Akata announced on Friday that it will release Kuro Nohara's Staring at your back ( Kimi no Senaka ) manga digitally beginning on January 16. The eight-chapter manga will be available digitally in both French and English, and Akata is also planning to release it in print in French.

Akata describes the manga's story:

Takeru Inomata is a high school student who lives in a small provincial town. The unspoken, the rumors, the marriage, the children ... That's all over him. He lives his daily life, as it comes, without making waves and without passion. Until the day when, in high school, a new student arrives ... He will be very surprised when he discovers that the latter is none other than Kôtarô, one of his comrades in primary school. Very quickly, the two boys get closer ... What if a new love was being born?

Akata will release one chapter of the all-audiences manga every three weeks through Amazon , iBook Store, Google Play , and other digital outlets. Both the French and English versions of the manga will be available worldwide.

Staring at your back debuted through Korean publisher 6699press.

Nohara made his professional debut as a manga creator in Daini Shobō's Barazoku magazine in February 1996. His manga include Milk , Geshuku no Oniisan , and Time Capsule . Nohara also works as an illustrator for magazines.

