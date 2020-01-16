Netflix Adds Dragon Quest Your Story CG Anime Film on February 13

Film based on Dragon Quest V opened in Japan on August 2

Netflix 's page for Dragon Quest Your Story , the Dragon Quest game franchise 's first 3D CG anime film, revealed that the film will premiere on the streaming service on February 13.

Netflix describes the film:

Luca follows in his father's footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

The film's story is based on the Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride game's story.

Yuji Horii , who created the franchise at Enix (before its merger with Squaresoft to form Square Enix ), was credited for the original story and supervision. Takashi Yamazaki ( Stand By Me Doraemon , live-action Parasyte films, live-action Space Battleship Yamato film) was the chief director and scriptwriter, and Ryūichi Yagi ( Stand By Me Doraemon , Friends: Naki on Monster Island ) and Makoto Hanafusa ( Stand By Me Doraemon art director) directed the film. The game franchise 's composer Koichi Sugiyama also composed the film's music.

The film opened in Japan on August 2.

Dragon Quest V novel author Saori Kumi filed criminal complaints against the film's production committee on December 5. Kumi alleged that the anime's production committee used her work without permission and changed it, violating Japan's copyright laws and Unfair Competition Prevention Act.

Source: Netflix via Gematsu