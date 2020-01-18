Kingdom Hearts III Game's DLC Previews Concert Extra in 2 Videos

DLC launches on PS4 on January 23, on Xbox One on February 25

The official YouTube channel for Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts franchise began streaming two videos on Friday for the "Re Mind" DLC for the Kingdom Hearts III game. The videos preview the concert video that will feature as an extra for those who purchase the US$39.99 version of the DLC (the normal DLC without the concert video is US$29.99). The "Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World of Tres" concert video was recorded in Osaka on November 30.

The DLC will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 23, and on Xbox One on February 25.

The DLC will have a new scenario titled "Re Mind," a "limit cut episode" and boss fight, and a secret episode and boss fight. The DLC will also feature a "premium menu" that lets players change various settings to make the game easier or harder, a "Greeting Data" mode to allow players to create a diorama onscreen, and a "Slide Show" mode to take screenshots of those dioramas and create a slideshow.

The DLC in Japan will also offer the option to switch to the English dub of the game. There will also be a free update that will include a new keyblade and form change that will release around the same time as the paid DLC.

Square Enix released the main game on January 25, 2019 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on January 29, 2019 in the West. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 5, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise.

Shiro Amano is drawing a manga based on the game, and he launched the manga on April 29.