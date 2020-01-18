Space Battleship Tiramisu Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga inspired 2 TV anime in 2018

The Twitter account for Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website announced on Saturday that Satoshi Miyakawa and artist Kei Itō 's Uchū Senkan Tiramisu ( Space Battleship Tiramisu ) manga will end in three more chapters. The website published the manga's 99th chapter on Friday.

Writer Miyakawa ( Haha o Nakushita Toki, Boku wa Ikotsu o Tabetai to Omotta. ) and artist Itō launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in October 2015. The ninth compiled book volume shipped on October 9.

The manga inspired a 13-episode anime series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. A second season titled Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll again streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a dubbed version as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the two seasons on home video in April and July, respectively.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in July and August 2018. A second stage play ran in Osaka on December 27-29, and is running in Tokyo from January 8-19.



Source: Kurage Bunch's Twitter account