News
Space Battleship Tiramisu Manga Ends in 3 Chapters
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Twitter account for Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website announced on Saturday that Satoshi Miyakawa and artist Kei Itō's Uchū Senkan Tiramisu (Space Battleship Tiramisu) manga will end in three more chapters. The website published the manga's 99th chapter on Friday.
Writer Miyakawa (Haha o Nakushita Toki, Boku wa Ikotsu o Tabetai to Omotta.) and artist Itō launched the manga on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website in October 2015. The ninth compiled book volume shipped on October 9.
The manga inspired a 13-episode anime series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. A second season titled Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll again streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a dubbed version as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the two seasons on home video in April and July, respectively.
The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in July and August 2018. A second stage play ran in Osaka on December 27-29, and is running in Tokyo from January 8-19.
Source: Kurage Bunch's Twitter account