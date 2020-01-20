Idols from previous games combine to form new unit for Starlit Season competition

A livestream presentation announced The [email protected] Starlit Season game for release for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in Japan in 2020. An official website for the game also launched and began streaming a teaser promotional video.

The game marks the 15th anniversary of The [email protected] franchise, and it features characters from The [email protected] , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , and The [email protected] : Shiny Colors .

In the game's story, idols from the four games will combine to form Project Luminous. The idols compete in the big Starlit Season festival to determine the idol unit who will get to perform at the opening of the new Starlit Dome. The player is a producer for 765 Production who returns to Japan after completing overseas training. After returning to the entertainment agency's office, the company's president Junjirō Takagi informs the player that other companies are assembling special idol units to participate in Starlit Season. As Takagi explains that many agencies are already preparing, he puts the player in charge of creating a new unit for 765 Production to participate in the festivities. From various idols and their producer, Project Luminous begins.

The game will utilize Unreal Engine 4 and feature the "ultimate idol visual representations." The game will have "evolved" live performance features, and communication scenes will show interaction between idols from various agencies. Bandai Namco Entertainment will reveal more information about the game in April.

The [email protected] Stella Stage , the most recent console game in the franchise, launched for PlayStation 4 in December 2017. The [email protected] : Shiny Colors browser game for smartphones, which is the most recent game overall in the series, launched in April 2018.

The franchise also includes numerous anime, as well as light novels, manga, and live events.



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.