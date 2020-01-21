Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Age-Gap Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

Japanese publisher Ichijinsha announced on Tuesday that Mogusu 's "age-gap romantic comedy" manga series Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui (It's Disgusting to Call This Love) is inspiring a television anime. Mogusu drew the illustration below to celebrate the news:

The story follows the relationship between Ryō Amakusa, a sex-crazed but highly eligible bachelor with a wandering eye for women, and Ichika Arima, an ordinary otaku high school girl who is close friends with Ryō's little sister Rio. Ryō and Ichika meet by chance one day, but Ryō's direct approach — asking Ichika for a kiss and a date on the same day they meet — is a complete turn-off for Ichika. Despite Ichika's disgusted reaction (or arguably because of it), Ryō is convinced that she is the one.

The series has been running on pixiv Comic 's web manga site comic Pool since 2016, and Ichijinsha will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Friday . The series has topped 1 million copies in circulation (including the digital edition).

