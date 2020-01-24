Touhou Spell Bubble Puzzle Game's Gameplay Video Streamed

Bubble-shooting rhythm game launches for Switch in Japan on February 6

Taito began streaming a gameplay video for its Touhou Spell Bubble game on Friday. The game will launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 6.

The bubble-shooting game will feature Touhou Project characters such as Reimu Hakurei (voiced by Ayaka Suwa ) and Marisa Kirisame (voiced by Naomi Ōzora ). In addition to popular existing songs, artists such as IOSYS and Yuuhei Satellite are offering new songs. Taito's sound team ZUNTATA is providing the game's background music and arranged music. Fuzichoco and other well-known illustrators are contributing character illustrations, and popular voice actors are playing the 20 revealed characters.

Good Smile Company and NextNinja are also developing the Touhou LostWord smartphone role-playing game, which is slated to launch for iOS and Android devices this winter in Japan.