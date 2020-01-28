BanG Dream!'s Argonavis Male Band Anime Reveals More Cast, April 10 TV Debut in Video

Bushiroad 's live stream for the BanG Dream! franchise 's Argonavis all-male band on Wednesday revealed a new promotional video for Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the anime based on the characters. The video revealed that the anime is a television series that will premiere on April 10 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan. The stream also revealed more cast members for the anime.

The anime now also includes the GYROAXIA band, who performs one of the anime's opening theme songs, "SCATTER," with lyrics by ROOKiEZ is PUNK'D bandleader Shinnosuke , and composition and arrangement by SPYAIR guitarist UZ . Argonavis performs the other opening theme song "Hoshi ga Hajimaru" (The Stars Begin).

As previously announced, Jin Ogasawara will voice GYROAXIA vocalist Nayuta Asahi (center in image above). Newly announced cast members for the band include Takumi Mano as Reon Misono (guitar, leftmost), Hiroto Akiya as Ryo Akebono (bass, center left), Kōsuke Miyauchi as Miyuki Sakaigawa (drums, center right), and Shinichi Hashimoto as Kenta Satozuka (guitar, rightmost).

Atsushi Miyauchi and Takuya Satō also voice new characters in the anime. Miyauchi plays Kenzō "Master" Hakkōda (left in image above), the owner of the cafe Submariner where Argonavis members hang out to air their problems. Satō plays Shintaro Mashū (right), the manager of GYROAXIA.

As previously announced, Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Azumanga Daioh , A Certain Magical Index , Trinity Seven ) is directing the anime at Sanzigen, and Hikaru Miyoshi ( Kanshikan Tsunemori Akane ) is the character designer for both the anime and the game. Nobuhiro Mōri is writing and supervising both the anime and the game's script, and Ko Nakamura is once again credited for the story concept.

The band will also have a game project titled Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide will debut in the latter half of 2020. The game's story will be set after the story of the anime. The game will have both adventure game and rhythm game elements. Besides Argonavis and GYROAXIA, the game will have a new all-male band named Fantome Iris.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi (Masahiro Ito, vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani previously posted on Twitter that the male version of BanG Dream! has a different world setting from the existing BanG Dream! 's world setting. The characters from the two world settings will not intermingle, and he emphasized that the male version is a completely separate work. He added that he himself does not want to see male characters appear in the BanG Dream! franchise 's existing world setting (except for the characters' fathers), although he noted that this is his personal opinion.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime premiered on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and is streaming it on HIDIVE .

The franchise also inspired an anime film titled BanG Dream! FILM LIVE , which opened in 56 theaters in Japan last September.

The BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game app inspired DMM.futureworks and Sanzigen's BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! ☆ Pico mini anime, which premiered in July 2018. A spinoff anime titled Pastel Life premiered in May 2018.

Sources: Argonavis live stream, Argonavis anime's website