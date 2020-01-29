New Sakura Wars Anime's Video Previews Moscow Assault Force Members

Series also reveals additional cast, staff

The official website for Shin Sakura Taisen the Animation , the television anime of the Shin Sakura Taisen (Project Sakura Wars in English) game, revealed the first promotional video, main visual, additional staff, and characters and cast for the Moscow Assault Force on Wednesday.

The newly announced Moscow Assault Force characters and cast members are:

(Character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Misaki Watada as Clara



Kenji Akabane as Valery Kaminski



Haruka Shiraishi as Layla



Mika Pikazo is designing the Moscow Assault Force characters. The anime's other character designers include Masashi Kudo ( Bleach , Hayate the Combat Butler! Cuties ), Takuya Chanohara (sub-character design for BanG Dream! ), and Tatsuya Fukushima (animation director for Citrus ). Fumihiro Katagai ( Show By Rock!! Short!! , Princess Principal ), Kanta Suzuki ( Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars , Buddy Complex ), and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , City Hunter ) are providing the mechanical designs. Katsunori Shimizu ( Magical Girl Ore , Ikki Tousen: Extravaganza Epoch ) is the sound director.

The anime will premiere in April.

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , The irregular at magic high school , The Asterisk War ) is directing the anime at Sanzigen. Tatsuhiko Urahata , who collaborated with Ono on the Saki and Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere anime, is in charge of series scripts alongside Ono. Kōhei Tanaka , the composer for much of the music of the game franchise (including the new game), is composing the anime's music.

The main cast of the game — including Ayane Sakura , Yōhei Azakami , Maaya Uchida , Hibiku Yamamura , Ayaka Fukuhara , Saori Hayami , and Michie Tomizawa — are returning for the anime.

The Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage stage play adaptation of the game will run at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo from March 5 to 8 for a total of eight performances. Eiji Torakawa is directing the play, and Masahiro Norimine is in charge of choreography.

The game launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 12, and it will debut in the West in spring 2020. The game takes place in the 29th year of the fictionalized "Taisho" period of the franchise in the capital of Tokyo, 12 years after Sakura Wars V . Japan's actual Taisho period only lasted for 15 years, and the kanji used to write "Taisho" in Sakura Wars is different from the kanji used for the real Taisho period.

The game's protagonist is Seijuro Kamiyama, and the story follows him as he leads the New Imperial Assault Force. Kouma once again appear in the capital, and Assault Forces are created in towns all over the world.

The game inspired a manga adaptation by Koyori Noguchi that debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on September 12.