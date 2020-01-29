Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! Game Reveals Spring-Summer Release Window

Success and Studio Saizensen opened a website for their Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! game on Tuesday. The site revealed that the game will ship for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam "between spring and summer 2020." The game was previously only slated for a summer release.

The site also added Korean to the game's supported languages, in addition to Japanese, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), and English.

The game is the latest installment in the Umihara Kawase franchise . In the games, the player controls the sushi chef Kawase Umihara, using her fishing rod to navigate the games' levels. The new game will allow up to four players to play together online. The engine and basic graphics for the game remain the same, but the game will emphasize "competitive and cooperative stage-clearing action." The game will feature both original characters and characters from existing Success and Studio Saizensen games.

Umihara Kawase Fresh! shipped in Japan for the Nintendo Switch last April. Nicalis released the Switch game in North America and Europe last July. In all regions, the game had both a digital and a physical release. The game has multilingual support including English and Chinese. Kiyoshi Sakai developed the Umihara Kawase Fresh! game, and Toshinobu Kondō designed the characters and provided illustrations. Both worked on the original 1994 Umihara Kawase game.

Agatsuma Entertainment released the Umihara Kawase Trilogy game set for PC via Steam in 2015. The set includes Umihara Kawase , Umihara Kawase Shun , and Sayonara Umihara Kawase Chirari . The games were delisted from Steam in January 2016 after Agatsuma Entertainment shut down in December 2015. However, Degica acquired the rights to the games and re-listed them on Steam later in January 2016.

Source: Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!!'s website via Gematsu