Ultraman Manga Gets Smartphone Game this Spring

Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine announced on January 10 that Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga is getting a smartphone game. The action role-playing game is titled Ultraman Be:ULTRA , and it will launch this spring. The game's tagline is "You are Ultraman."

The manga inspired a 3D CG anime the premiered globally on Netflix last April and has 13 episodes. The show's television broadcast will premiere in April on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The anime is getting a second season.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Decades ago, a being known as the Giant of Light joined Shin Hayata of the Scientific Special Search Party to save Earth from an invasion of terrifying monsters known as Kaiju. Now, many years later, those dark days are fading into memory, and the world is at peace. But in the shadows a new threat is growing, a danger that can only be faced by a new kind of hero - a new kind of Ultraman...

Shinjiro is an ordinary teenager, but his father is the legendary Shin Hayata. When he learns that his father passed on the "Ultraman Factor" to him, and that he possesses incredible powers, nothing will ever be the same again.

The Linebarrels of Iron team launched their manga series based on Tsuburaya Production 's most famous live-action special-effects hero in Monthly Hero's magazine in 2011.