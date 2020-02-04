2nd Gundam 00 Stage Play Reveals Cast, July Run

Bandai Namco Live Creative and Office Endless revealed the title, cast, and debut date for the "second season" of the stage play adaptation of the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime on Tuesday. The stage play is titled Mobile Suit Gundam 00 -Hakai ni Yoru Saisei- Re:(in)novation .

The stage play will run at the New National Theater in Tokyo from July 17 to 26. Fumiya Matsuzaki (Prince of Stride The Live Stage, Super Danganronpa 2 The Stage ~Sayonara Zetsubō Gakuen~) returns from the first stage play to write and direct the second stage play.

The new cast members include Yūki Maekawa as Saji Crossroad, Sakiho Motonishi as Louise Halevy, and Yūichi Nakamura as Mister Bushido. Kōdai Miyagi replaces Yūsuke Seto as Patrick Colasour.

Shōhei Hashimoto , Seiichirō Nagata , Taiyō Ayukawa , and Yū Imari all reprise their respective roles as Setsuna F. Seiei, Tieria Erde, Allelujah Haptism, and Lockon Stratos. Other returning cast members include:

The first season of the stage production ran in Tokyo and Osaka in February 2019, and movie theaters throughout Japan streamed one performance live from Osaka on February 24 last year.

In the story's wartorn future, mankind has splintered into three major factions over energy resources. However, a group known as the Celestial Being aims to eradicate war with four giant robotic mecha known as Gundams and their Gundam Meister pilots.

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 is the first Gundam series to be produced and broadcast in high-definition format. The first 25-episode season of the anime aired in 2007-2008. The anime's second 25-episode season then aired in 2008-2009. Bandai Entertainment dubbed both seasons of the anime, and aired the series in the United States on Sci Fi Channel 's Ani-Monday programming block in 2008-2009.

Sunrise released the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer sequel film in 2010. Bandai Entertainment released the film in North America on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2011.