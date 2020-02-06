Durarara!! Stage Play Reveals Visuals of 8 Cast Members in Costume

Play runs from April to May in Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka

The official website for the stage play of Ryohgo Narita 's Durarara!! light novel series revealed visuals of eight cast members in costume on Tuesday.

The cast includes: (from left to right in image above, starting with top row)

Yūki Kimisawa as Kyōhei Kadota

Makoto Ōtani as Walker Yumasaki

Marina Tanoue as Erika Karisawa

as Erika Karisawa Tatsuya Kageyama as Saburo Togusa

Sera Mutsuki as Namie Yagiri

Sion Yoshitaka as Seiji Yagiri

Akari Takaishi as Mika Harima

Shun Takagi as Simon Brezhnev

The main cast includes:

Shōhei Hashimoto as Mikado Ryūgamine

as Mikado Ryūgamine Taishi Sugie as Masaomi Kida

The play will run on April 10-18 at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo, April 24-26 at Tokoname City Community Hall in Aichi, and May 1-6 at Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka. Nobuhiro Mōri is directing the play, and Noboru Takagi is writing the script. Aniplex and Trifle Entertainment are credited with planning and production.

Narita's novels have inspired four television anime series, three OAVs, and multiple manga adaptations and spinoffs. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and Aniplex of America has released the anime adaptations on home video.

The novels and adaptations center on the ordinary and extraordinary interconnecting lives of people who live in Ikebukuro in Tokyo.