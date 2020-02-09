Olympia Kyklos Manga by Thermae Romae's Mari Yamazaki Gets Anime

Anime about ancient Greek king transported to 1964 Olympics to premiere in April

This year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Mari Yamazaki 's Olympia Kyklos manga is getting an anime adaptation that will air on Tokyo MX this April. The anime will also stream online. Ryō Fujii is directing the anime, which will be a series of shorts.

Shueisha will soon open a website and Twitter account for the anime.

Yamazaki ( Thermae Romae , Steve Jobs ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga runs once a month in the magazine. Shueisha will publish the manga's fourth compiled volume on February 19. The comedy story centers on a king from Ancient Greece who is transported to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9, and will be the second time the Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo after the 1964 Summer Olympics.

Shueisha published a promotional video for the manga in July 2018.



Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga inspired a television anime mini-series in 2012 and two live-action films. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the manga with English subtitles and an English dub.