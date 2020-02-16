Panzer Dragoon: Remake Game to Get Release on Stadia

Remake also gets release for Switch, PC this winter

Google's Stadia gaming service announced on Thursday that Panzer Dragoon : Remake ⁠— Sega and Polish game developer and publisher Forever Entertainment's remake of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon game ⁠— will join the service. The company did not give a timeframe of release.

The game is also scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this winter.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake will be a "refreshed" version of the original game with new graphics and other modifications. Forever Entertainment is also developing a remake of Panzer Dragoon II Zwei .

Sega 's original Panzer Dragoon game launched for Sega Saturn in 1995. The game then launched for PC in 1997 and received a PlayStation 2 port in 2006. The prequel game Panzer Dragoon II Zwei debuted for Sega Saturn in 1996. The most recent installment in the game series, Panzer Dragoon Orta , launched for Xbox in 2002.

The original game inspired the Panzer Dragoon OAV in 1996. ADV Films released the OVA on VHS.

Google Stadia launched in 14 countries in North America and Europe in November. Games on the service include Final Fantasy XV , Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 , Samurai Shodown , and Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle .

