Atelier Mimina's Indie Adventure Game Giraffe and Annika Launches for PC

PLAYISM to release game for Switch, PS4, Xbox One this year

PLAYISM and Japanese indie developer Atelier Mimina launched the Giraffe and Annika 3D adventure game launched on PC via Steam on Tuesday. The game has English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language options. PLAYISM will release the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this year. Atelier Mimina streamed a launch trailer:

The company describes the game:

Giraffe and Annika is a 3D adventure game for PC where you follow along with the cat eared girl Annika as she explores the mysterious island of Spika. Each dungeon is guarded by a boss where Annika will need to defeated through a music-based battle system and fully synched animations. The game system and effects are all fully synched with the music. Help Annika find her lost memories through her adventures on the island!

The game was originally slated to launch in the first half of 2019.

Atelier Mimina is developing the game using Unreal Engine 4, and Epic Games awarded the developers an Unreal Dev Grant in 2017. Atsushi Saito ( Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan ) is the game's developer, designer, and illustrator. TOMZUIN H (Tomohiro Harada) is the game's composer.