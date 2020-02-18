News
Some of the 14th Annual Seiyū Awards Winners Announced
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The organizers of the 14th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Awards, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on Tuesday.
Merit AwardAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Minoru Yada
Agency: Kekke Corporation
Roles: Gigantor (Doctor Shikishima), Soreike! Anpanman (Baikinsennin), Pinocchio (Geppetto), dubbing Charles Aznavour andd Warren Oates
Makoto Kousaka
Agency: Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society
Roles: Ace o Nerae! (Hiromi Oka), Reideen the Brave (Mari Sakurano), Shin Obake no Q-Taro (O-Jirō)
Kei Tomiyama AwardAward for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Yū Mizushima
Agency: Production Ace
Roles: Magical Angel Creamy Mami (Toshio Ohtomo), God Mars (Mars/Takeru Myoujin), dubbing Sammo Hung and Mark Hamill
Kazue Takahashi AwardAward for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Rica Fukami
Agency: Freelance
Roles: Sailor Moon (Minako Aino/Sailor Venus), Macross Plus (Myung Fang Lone), Banner of the Stars (Spoor), Final Fantasy XII (Fran), dubbing Julia Roberts, Ashley Judd, Sandra Bullock
The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held at the Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 7. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
Beginning last year, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."
Source: MoCa News