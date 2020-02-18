Some of the 14th Annual Seiyū Awards Winners Announced

The organizers of the 14th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Awards, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on Tuesday.

Merit Award

seiyū

Award for thewho have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Minoru Yada

Agency: Kekke Corporation

Roles: Gigantor (Doctor Shikishima), Soreike! Anpanman (Baikinsennin), Pinocchio (Geppetto), dubbing Charles Aznavour andd Warren Oates



Makoto Kousaka

Agency: Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society

Roles: Ace o Nerae! (Hiromi Oka), Reideen the Brave (Mari Sakurano), Shin Obake no Q-Taro (O-Jirō)



Kei Tomiyama Award

seiyū

Award for the malewho has been active in every field including acting

Yū Mizushima

Agency: Production Ace

Roles: Magical Angel Creamy Mami (Toshio Ohtomo), God Mars (Mars/Takeru Myoujin), dubbing Sammo Hung and Mark Hamill

Kazue Takahashi Award

seiyū

Award for the femalewho has been active in every field including acting

Rica Fukami

Agency: Freelance

Roles: Sailor Moon (Minako Aino/Sailor Venus), Macross Plus (Myung Fang Lone), Banner of the Stars (Spoor), Final Fantasy XII (Fran), dubbing Julia Roberts, Ashley Judd, Sandra Bullock



The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held at the Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 7. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning last year, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū )."

Source: MoCa News