Living for the Day After Tomorrow's J-ta Yamada Launches Remake of Eko Eko Azarak Manga

The April issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Wednesday that J-ta Yamada will launch a remake of late manga author Shinichi Koga 's Eko Eko Azarak manga in the next issue on March 19. The new manga is titled Eko Eko Azarak Reborn , and the first chapter will have color opening pages.

The original manga focuses on high school student Misa, a model student who is also secretly a witch who uses brutal dark magic to fight for justice.

Koga serialized the original horror manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine between 1975 and 1979, and Akita Shoten published the series in 19 volumes.

The manga inspired six live-action films between 1995 and 2006, as well as a live-action television series in 1997. The manga also inspired a two-episode OVA series in 2007. In addition, the manga has inspired two video games.

Koga passed away on March 1, 2018.

Yamada previously adapted Nobuaki Kanazawa 's popular mobile phone novel King's Game ( Ousama Game ) into a manga titled King's Game: Origin . Crunchyroll published chapters of the manga. Shinichi Okada and Yamada ended their Inō Maze (Supernatural Power Maze) manga in 2018. Yamada's Asatte no Hōkō manga inspired the 2006 Living for the Day After Tomorrow television anime.