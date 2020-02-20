Seven Seas Licenses We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and That's When Things Got Weird!, Rainbow and Black Manga

Also: What the Font?! manga, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter manga/light novel

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed the We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and That's When Things Got Weird!, Rainbow and Black, and What the Font?! – A Manga Guide to Western Typeface manga. The company also licensed The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter manga and light novels.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Hachiya Hato's We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and That's When Things Got Weird! ( Raise wo Chikatte Tensei Shitara Taihen na Koto ni Natta ) manga in North America on September 15.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Long ago, a princess and a knight fell in love, but couldn't be together. They promised to meet again in the next life where they could freely love each other, but there's a problem–they weren't reborn in the same year! Now the princess, a 39-year-old single woman living in modern Japan, just bumped into the reincarnation of her beloved knight: a 17-year-old high school student who recognized her immediately. To her surprise, that teenage boy is determined to sweep her off her feet again, and she has no idea how to deal with that!

Hato launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online website in 2018. The first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019, and the second volume will ship on February 25.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Meguru Seto, Takehana Note, and Tomoyuki Hino 's The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ( Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō in Japan) manga in North America on November 3. The company will publish the first volume of the light novels on October 13.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Noir is the son of a minor noble with very little to his name other than a job offer–which is canceled before he can even start his first day. He does possess one rare trait, though: the magical ability to consult with a great sage, even if using the skill gives him terrible headaches! Unsure of what his future holds, he accesses the sage for advice on how to move forward and is directed to a secret dungeon filled with rare beasts and magical items. It is here that Noir will train, compiling experience and wealth, until he's powerful enough to change his fate.

Seto is the series' original creator and writer, Note is the light novel's illustrator and manga's character designer, and Hino is drawing the manga. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2018. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 3. The light novels' fourth volume shipped in Japan in January 2019, and the fifth volume will ship on March 2.

Seven Seas will publish the first large trim edition volume of Eri Takenashi 's Rainbow and Black ( Niji to Kuro ) manga on November 10.

The company describes the story:

College student Shirahoshi Kuroe feels like she's living in black and white, and she longs for more excitement…until a small, rainbow, incredibly weird bird-thing brings color to her life. Now they live together. Is this creature just a pet, or is it more like a roommate? Penned by Eri Takenashi , a prolific Japanese artist best known for the manga (and anime) Kannagi , Kanpachi , and Take-Moon/ Carnival Phantasm , this unique manga series is sure to move right into your heart.

Takenashi launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in July 2018. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019, and the second volume will ship on February 27.

Seven Seas will release Kuniichi Ashiya and Masayuki Yamamoto's What the Font?! – A Manga Guide to Western Typeface ( Tonari no Helvetica Manga de Wakaru О̄bun Font no Sekai in Japan) manga in North America on September 22.

The company describes the series:

When the designer in a small production company suddenly disappears, Marusu is forced to take over the job of creating logos. Unfortunately, Marusu is a sales representative who doesn't know the first thing about fonts! Luckily, Helvetica, the personification of that font, appears to guide Marusu into the world of typeface and design. This fun and educational book is the perfect way to learn about typography through the manga personification of various fonts–including Futura, Arial, Optima, and more–and shed light on the design behind the words readers absorb every day.

The manga's compiled book shipped in Japan on September 26.