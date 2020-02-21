Dragon Ball FighterZ Game's Latest Video Previews Kefla

DLC character launches in game on February 28

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming a new video on Thursday for the Dragon Ball FighterZ game that previews the DLC character Kefla.

Kefla is part of the game's "FighterZ Pass 3" season, and will launch in the game on February 28. The character Goku (Ultra Instinct) is also part of the pass, and will launch in spring. The pass will also include three other unrevealed characters. As with the previous FighterZ Passes, players can purchase the characters individually, or purchase FighterZ Pass 3 for all the characters.

The game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.