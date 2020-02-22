Kindaichi Case Files Gaiden Spinoff Manga Ends Within Next Month

Manga centering on thoughts of criminals launched in July 2017

Tetsuya Fujikawa , an editor for Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , stated on Twitter on Wednesday that Shinpei Funatsu will end the Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo Gaiden: Hannin-tachi no Jikenbo (Kindaichi Case Files Spinoff: Criminal Case Files) spinoff manga within the next month.

Funatsu launched the manga in July 2017 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. The manga publishes weekly on the app. Kodansha published the seventh compiled volume on October 17, and will publish the eighth volume on March 17.

The manga is a spinoff of Fumiya Sato , Yōzaburō Kanari , and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi Case Files manga. The spinoff centers on the thoughts and feelings of the criminals themselves at the moment the famous detective Kindaichi exposes their tricks and crimes.

The original manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi who usually seems dull — but when there is a case, he demonstrates remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. The original manga inspired other spinoff manga, anime movies, OVAs, and a television anime series. The Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R manga also inspired two television anime series.

Amagi and Sato launched a new manga in January 2018 titled Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo (The Case Files of 37-year-old Kindaichi).