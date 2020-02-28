Grimms Notes Repage Smartphone Game Ends Service in April

Game inspired TV anime in January 2019

Square Enix announced on Friday that Grimms Notes Repage , the new version of its Grimms Notes smartphone RPG, is ending service on April 30 at 12:00 p.m. JST (April 29 at 11:00 p.m. EDT). The game has already halted sales of in-game gems.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on January 21, 2016. Grimms Notes Repage then launched in Japan in January 2018. The game is free to play with in-game item purchases.

Characters from classic fairy tales and stories, such as Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, and Cinderella , appear in the game. The game takes place in a world created by beings known as "Story Tellers." At birth, all inhabitants of this world are bestowed with a "book of fate" where all their lives are written in advance. However, rogue Story Tellers known as Chaos Tellers are writing bad events into people's books without them knowing. It is up to the holders of blank books of fate to seek out the Chaos Tellers and restore the world.

Korean game publisher Flero Games released the game in South Korea, the United States, Canada, and 27 European countries including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany in March 2018. The global version then shut down in January 2019.

The television anime adaptation of the original game premiered in January 2019 under the title Grimms Notes the Animation . Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode anime as it aired. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on home video in March 2019.