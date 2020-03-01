Nioh 2 Game's Walkthrough Video Streamed with Narration by Producer Yasuda

PS4 sequel game launches in Japan on March 12, worldwide on March 13

The official PlayStation YouTube channel began streaming a developer gameplay trailer on Saturday for KOEI Tecmo Games' Nioh 2 sequel game. In the video, game producer Fumihiko Yasuda walks viewers through the Mount Tenno stage, which is featured in the game's final demo. The "Last Chance Trial" demo is available until Sunday.

The game will launch on PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 12 and worldwide on March 13.

PlayStation describes the game:

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel.

Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons.

Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

The first Nioh game launched for the PS4 in North America, Europe, and Japan in February 2017. KOEI Tecmo America released the game on PC with its DLC expansions under the title Nioh: Complete Edition in November 2017.

KOEI Tecmo Games Europe describes the original Nioh game:

In the dark, fantasy action RPG Nioh, players will traverse war-torn Japan as William, a blonde-haired swordsman whose background as a fierce warrior and seasoned knowledge of the blade allows him to survive in the demon-plagued land of the samurai. Players will face off against other samurai in epic sword battles and intense, multi-target engagements offering a level of difficulty that will truly test even the most hardened samurai's skills, patience, and strategy.

Team Ninja ( Dead or Alive series, Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade) developed the game.