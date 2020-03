I'm Standing on a Million Lives Fantasy Battle Manga Gets TV Anime in October

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in October.

The cast includes:

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) are designing the characters, and Yūko Ōba is drawing the sub-character designs.

The other staff members include:

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 9. Kodansha Comics published the manga's fifth volume on January 21.

Nao's Trinity Seven manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016. The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.