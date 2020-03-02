Toho Unveils Kimi wa Kanata Teen Fantasy Anime Film for Fall

TOHO announced on Tuesday that it is producing an original theatrical anime titled Kimi wa Kanata (Your Are the Beyond) that will open this fall, and will star Honoka Matsumoto ( Ride Your Wave 's Yōko Hinageshi) as Mio, and Toshiki Seto ( Kamen Rider Ex-Aid's Kamen Rider Brave) as Shin. (Character name romanizations are not official.)

The adolescent fantasy film is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, and centers on two childhood friends named Mio and Shin. Mio has feelings for Shin, and always thinks about him, but has never been able to tell him how she feels. One day, they get into an argument over something trivial, and sometime afterward, Mio decides to make up with him. As she heads to Shin while being drenched by the rain, she gets into a traffic accident. When Mio regains consciousness, she finds herself in a new and unfamiliar world.

Yoshinobu Sena (Neko mo, Onda-ke's director and writer, Vampire Holmes ' original concept and lead voice actor ) is directing the film, penning the script, and is also credited for the original concept. This is Sena's directorial debut with a theatrical anime film. Digital Network Animation is producing the animation. CUCURI is credited for planning and developing the project. Rabbit House and Elephant House will distribute the film, and Kadokawa will publish the original novel.

Sources: Kimi wa Kanata's website, Comic Natalie