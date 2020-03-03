Obake Zukan Ghost Story Picture Books Get TV Anime With Nana Mizuki

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that writer Hiroshi Saitō and Etsuyoshi Miyamoto's Obake Zukan monster picture book series is inspiring a "video adaptation" and separate television anime. The "video adaptation" will premiere in TV Tokyo 's Oha-suta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program on April 8 during the program's "Chara-Suta" segment. The television anime will premiere in the same "Chara-Sta" segment on July 1.

Prolific singer and voice actress Nana Mizuki will both star in the television anime and perform its theme song.

Naomi Iwata is directing the television anime at Fanworks . Shigenori Tanabe is penning the scripts. EGG FIRM is producing the anime. Oha-suta will announce more of the casting and other details on April 1, the start of the Japanese business and school year.

The Obake Zukan series illustrates various monsters and spirits and explains why they are scary. Saitō and Miyamoto began the picture book series in 2013, and it has 19 volumes, with the latest published last November. The series has 700,000 copies in circulation.

Source: MoCa News