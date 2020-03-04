Kaito's Blue Flag Manga Ends in April

The 53rd chapter of Kaito's Blue Flag ( Ao no Flag ) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end on April 8. Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced in November that the manga was approaching its climax.

Kaito launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2017. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in print in spring 2020. Shueisha describes the story:

High school senior year, spring—one of life's important forks in the road. Taichi Ichinose finds himself in the same class as Futaba Kuze, who he feels strangely averse to, and his popular childhood friend, Touma Mita. One day, Futaba confides in him her love for Touma, and asks him for help. How will Taichi respond? This new “pure” love story begins as the three are colored in the emotions of youth.

Kaito published his five-volume Cross Manage lacrosse manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from September 2012 to July 2013. Kaito originally published the manga as a one-shot in both Shueisha 's Jump Next! (now titled Shonen Jump GIGA ) and Weekly Shonen Jump magazines before turning it into a series. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally.

Kaito then launched his one-volume Buddy Strike baseball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2015, and ended it in February 2016. Viz Media published the first three chapters of the series simultaneously in English in its Weekly Shonen Jump digital anthology as part of its "Jump Start" initiative.

Source: Shonen Jump+