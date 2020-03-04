P.A. Works' Appare-Ranman! Wild West Racing Anime Gets Manga in April

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that P.A. Works ' original television anime Appare-Ranman! is getting a manga adaptation that will launch in the magazine's next issue on April 3. Ahndongshik ( Dongshik Ahn , Gagoze ), the character designer of the anime, is drawing the manga.

The anime's story is set at the end of the 19th century and on the eve of the next one. After a certain mishap, the brilliant but socially inept engineer Sorano Appare (family name first) and the shrewd but cowardly samurai Isshiki Kosame find themselves drifting on a boat from Japan to America. Broke, the two decide to compete in the Trans-America Wild Race to win the prize and return to Japan. The two battle crazy rivals, outlaws, and the great outdoors itself as they race through the wild West. From the starting line in Los Angeles to the finish line in New York, they travel in the steam-powered car they built.

The anime will premiere on April 10 on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Takeshi Kikuchi and Daijō Kudō are credited with project planning, and APPERRACING is credited with the original story concept. Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Crayon Shin-chan films) is directing, supervising the series scripts, and handling the original story drafts. Yurie Oohigashi is designing the characters based on the original designs by Ahndongshik , as well as serving as chief animation director. Shiho Takeuchi is drawing the mechanical designs.

The trio Mia REGINA are performing the anime's opening theme song "I got it!" Showtaro Morikubo is performing the anime's ending theme song.