Radwimps Launch World Tour With Stops in U.S., Canada, Mexico in July

Band plan to announce more countries on tour soon

Rock band RADWIMPS announced on Thursday that they will host a world tour this year with stops in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The rock band noted that they will announce more countries in the tour at a later date.

The tour dates and venues are as follows:

Los Angeles (The Wiltern) on July 15

Dallas (Canton Hall) on July 18

Toronto (The Phoenix) on July 20

New York ( Sony Hall) on July 22

Mexico City (Blackberry Theater) on July 25

The members of RADWIMPS include vocalist and guitarist Yōjirō Noda , guitarist Akira Kuwahara , bassist Yusuke Takeda , and drummer Satoshi Yamaguchi. The band formed in 2001, although three of the original members left the band in 2004 (to be replaced by Takeda and Yamaguchi). The band released their first single "Moshi mo" independently in 2003 during their third year of high school, and also released their first self-titled album independently during the same year. The band made their major professional debut with their fourth single "Nijūgoko-me no Senshokutai" in 2005 under Toshiba EMI .

RADWIMPS are notable for providing the complete soundtrack to Makoto Shinkai 's your name. film, which opened in Japan in 2016 to major box office success. RADWIMPS composed over 22 tracks for your name. 's soundtrack, as well as the film's theme songs "Zen Zen Zense (movie ver.)," "Sparkle," "Yume Tōrō (movie ver.)," and "Nandemo Ii ya (movie edit/movie ver.)." The soundtrack is the first RADWIMPS album to top Oricon's weekly album chart, where it stayed for two weeks. The soundtrack earned the Special Award in the 58th Japan Record Awards, as well as the Soundtrack Album of the Year award for the Japan Gold Disc Awards for 2017. Additionally, the soundtrack won Outstanding Achievement in Music at the 40th annual Japan Academy Prizes in March 2017. RADWIMPS produced English versions of the film's theme songs.

Similarly, the rock band provided the soundtrack for Shinkai's latest film Weathering With You .