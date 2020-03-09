Metro Survive's Yūki Fujisawa, s.CRY.ed's Yasunari Toda Launch New Manga

"Panic survival" story about surviving man-eating deep sea creature launches on Tuesday

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website revealed on Sunday that Yūki Fujisawa and Yasunari Toda will launch a new manga titled Umigui (Sea Eater) on Tuesday . Fujisawa is writing the manga, and Toda is drawing the art. The manga will have new chapters on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. Manga Cross describes the manga as a "panic survival" story, with the manga's tagline reading, "Survive the man-eating deep sea creature!"

DrMaster previously published both volumes of Fujisawa's Metro Survive manga. Fujisawa and sanorin ended the Dr. Kiriko ~Shiroi Shinigami~ (The White Reaper) manga in November 2018.

Toda previously drew the manga versions of the s.CRY.ed , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray R , Giant Robo - Chikyuu no Moetsukiru Hi, and Giant Robo - Babel no Roujou franchises. Tokyopop released both the s.CRY.ed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray R manga in North America.

Source: Manga Cross' Twitter account