My Hero Academia Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List

This anthology of yuri stories isn't quite as captivating as Morishima's full-length stories, but it is a very nice read nonetheless.

― While it's a shame that Akiko Morishima's best-known work, the two-volume Hanjuku-Joshi, hasn't yet seen an English language release (at least as of this writing), there's still something to be said for the fact that we're getting any of her work. It certainly speaks...