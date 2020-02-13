News
My Hero Academia Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan January List

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Demon Slayer, Uzumaki, No Longer Human, Persona 5, The Promised Neverland also rank

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga volume 1 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for January.

This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

