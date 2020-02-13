News
My Hero Academia Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan January List
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Demon Slayer, Uzumaki, No Longer Human, Persona 5, The Promised Neverland also rank
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga volume 1 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for January.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #4 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #5 — Akira Himekawa's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess volume 6
- #6 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 10
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 22
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #10 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #11 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
- #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #13 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 20
- #14 — Junji Ito's No Longer Human Hardcover
- #15 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 21
- #16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 5
- #17 — Hisato Murasaki's Persona 5 volume 1
- #18 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 19
- #19 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 18
- #20 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 13
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)